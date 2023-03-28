Camila Cabello will be In The New Trolls Movie
i was already a troll but now I will be a Troll. more to come but watch the trailer now for #TrollsBandTogether in theaters Nov 17 😋 https://t.co/HeOPaWosnD— camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 28, 2023
Camila Cabello is going to be in the New Trolls movie! Can't wait to watch it! Not going to live my Girlfriend and I have seen every Trolls movie so far. They are so fun to watch! Love singing a long!
It’s time to get the band back together! 🎤 Watch the trailer for #TrollsBandTogether, only in theaters November 17. ⁰— DreamWorks Trolls (@Trolls) March 28, 2023
Pre-save to be the first to hear music from the movie! https://t.co/HUKtMPOUMA pic.twitter.com/zkrjORk2iI