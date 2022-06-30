Canada Day in Calgary: All the Events Across YYC

How is it the Canada Day Long weekend already?! It looks like the weather will be okay. We've definitely seen worse: For Canada Day, we're looking at a chance of thundershowers and a high of 23!

There are SO many things happening around our city, but we have to start with the most important thing everyone wants to know: where are those fireworks at?!

For the first time in three years, the City of Calgary is hosting a fireworks celebration from the Municipal Building at 800 McLeod Trail. If you're the NW, Lynx Ridge Golf and Country Club will also have fireworks popping off! Both of those displays begin at 11:00 PM.

Looking forward to hosting another fantastic Canada Day celebration @LynxRidgeGC | Everyone is welcome! #yyc pic.twitter.com/K8mB6Z6slQ — Matt Kirlin (@MattKirlinGolf) June 26, 2022

The City shares Canada Day Get Together plans - City of Calgary Newsroom https://t.co/pBrrfoTHb3 SignUp HiPeople pic.twitter.com/58lA5mysoj — JustNow! (@JustNowOne) June 27, 2022

*

*

*

The Main Calgary Attractions all have super fun events too!

Fort Calgary is hosting an all day event that includes an Indigenous Showcase and Pow Wow in the afternoon and live music at night featuring Ruben and the Dark and Sloan!

We’re thrilled to join the @CityofCalgary in sharing what makes us Canadian at this year’s #CanadaDayYYC Get Together on July 1! Visit #FortCalgary for free admission, walking tours, art installations and film screenings. https://t.co/6hFaQVeoYs pic.twitter.com/UOhByK6kae

— Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary) June 24, 202

Our Canada Day Activity map showcases what's happening & where on July 1:



🎼Entertainment (@Fortcalgary, Olympic Plaza, St. Patrick's Island)

📍Activities (Municipal Building/@EastVillageYYC)

🍴Food trucks

🚽Washrooms

⚠️Road closures

& more#OCanadayYYC



Click to view👇 — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) June 29, 2022

Heritage Park is a great place to be for Canada Day! There will be multicultural demonstations all day long, a Canada Day Tea and the first 1000 people in get a free butter tart!

Happy Canadian Multiculturism Day! On Canada Day, the Park is hosting performances by @globalfestyyc to celebrate and recognize the many contributions that people of all backgrounds have made and continue to make in Canadian society.



Learn more: https://t.co/t5fUTy6eEC #YYC pic.twitter.com/El6PpCk5UQ — Heritage Park (@HeritageParkYYC) June 27, 2022

Olympic Plaza is also hosting live outdoor performances from Arts Commons featuring a variety of local musicians performing jazz, Indigenous, Afro-Fusion, hip-hop, folk, country and more.

The King Eddy and Studio Bell will feature tons of live music.

We're just a few days away from #CanadaDay presented by Bell!



🎹 @duelpianokings will be back by popular demand and there's so much more to see and do at #StudioBell, @KingEddyYYC, and all over #EastVillageYYC.



Info: https://t.co/spYXiNd08p | Media sponsor: @calgaryherald pic.twitter.com/8KYzlOO0ZR — National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique (@nmc_canada) June 28, 2022

Bowness is hosting BownessFest, which sounds like SO much fun!

Looking for a way to celebrate Canada Day? Check out @bownessfest right here in Ward 1! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/vezVHPflbw — Sonya Sharp (@SonyaSharpYYC) June 28, 2022

If you're looking for a neat alternative to traditional Canada Day Celebrations and would like to spend the day learning more about Indigenous Culture, this is a pretty special event:

These are just a few of the amazing Canada Day Events happening tomorrow! For a full list, visit our friends at To Do Canada!