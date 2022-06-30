iHeartRadio
Canada Day in Calgary: All the Events Across YYC

Canada Day

How is it the Canada Day Long weekend already?! It looks like the weather will be okay. We've definitely seen worse: For Canada Day, we're looking at a chance of thundershowers and a high of 23!

There are SO many things happening around our city, but we have to start with the most important thing everyone wants to know: where are those fireworks at?! 

For the first time in three years, the City of Calgary is hosting a fireworks celebration from the Municipal Building at 800 McLeod Trail. If you're the NW, Lynx Ridge Golf and Country Club will also have fireworks popping off! Both of those displays begin at 11:00 PM.

 

 

*
*
*

The Main Calgary Attractions all have super fun events too!

Fort Calgary is hosting an all day event that includes an Indigenous Showcase and Pow Wow in the afternoon and live music at night featuring Ruben and the Dark and Sloan! 

 

 

 

Heritage Park is a great place to be for Canada Day! There will be multicultural demonstations all day long, a Canada Day Tea and the first 1000 people in get a free butter tart! 

 

 

Olympic Plaza is also hosting live outdoor performances from Arts Commons featuring a variety of local musicians performing jazz, Indigenous, Afro-Fusion, hip-hop, folk, country and more.  

The King Eddy and Studio Bell will feature tons of live music.

 

 

Bowness is hosting BownessFest, which sounds like SO much fun! 

 

 

If you're looking for a neat alternative to traditional Canada Day Celebrations and would like to spend the day learning more about Indigenous Culture, this is a pretty special event:

 

 

These are just a few of the amazing Canada Day Events happening tomorrow! For a full list, visit our friends at To Do Canada! 

