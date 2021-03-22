Canada Is Offering Free Mental Health Resources

2020 was a tumultuous year and to be honest, 2021 has probably been the same for many of us. A lot of us are feeling the pandemic fatigue and burn out and are just mentally exhausted with COVID and the effects it is having on our mental health, so it’s really great news to hear that the Canadian government wants to offer free mental health support to help with anxiety and depression. It looks like this page has a couple great options for assistance like a crisis line for youth and adults that you can call. It gives you access to support workers, social workers, psychologists more for confidential chat sessions or phone calls. You can access this by texting the word WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or if you’re an adult text 741741. The website also gives you helpful tips to take care of yourself during the pandemic and when you’re feeling like you’re in crisis including simple mindfulness tips that we may forget from time to time but are always helpful to be reminded of doing like taking deep breaths or meditating. These resources also have specified wellness help lines for Indigenous peoples and seniors. It is definitely worth taking a look at because let’s get real, this pandemic is affecting all of us in one way or another and having free resources to help are definitely something worth taking a peek at. If you want to check the website out you can do so HERE!

And friend always remember you are loved, heard and valid and even if it may feel like it at times, you’re never in anything alone.