CANADA'S BIGGEST TAYLOR SWIFT DANCE PARTY IS COMING TO CALGARY!

Get ready #YYC!

TSwiftDanceParty Canada is bringing a massive Taylor Swift inspired dance party to Calgary on February 4, 2023 to celebrate her new Midnights album.

The event features nonstop T-Swift tunes, fans singing along to their favourite lyrics, massive video screens, and fun décor and surprises.

The event is hosted by 4 friends (and avid Swifites) who had dreamt of attending Taylor Swift events themselves. What started as a small event they planned for their friends in Toronto quickly snowballed into a full-fledged national tour featuring 19 cities across 8 provinces. Videos of the parties have gone viral on TikTok internationally, and Taylor Swift herself has liked and commented on their videos. The group also recently hosted Canada's biggest Taylor Swift Dance Party ever at Rebel Nightclub in Toronto, with 4000 fans attending on October 22 to celebrate the launch of Midnights.

Proceeds from each event are donated to Canadian charities. So far, the group has raised $75,000 for organizations including Planned Parenthood, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Canadian Cancer Society, Unicef's Ukraine Relief Fund, Daily Bread Food Bank.

When: February 4, 2023 from 6:00 - 10:00pm

Where: The Back Alley

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/tswift-dance-party-calgary-feb-4-tickets-468456454867