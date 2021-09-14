Canada's Drag Race Is BACK And Local Icon, Stephanie Prince is In The Running!

Friend if you are a fan of Drag Race and have been waiting for season 2 of Canada’s Drag Race then you are in luck because a release date for the much anticipated season two has dropped. It looks like we can expect to see all the incredible queens from across Canada very shortly starting October 14th on Crave! There will be twelve amazing queens on the season and you know they’ll bring all the glitz, glam, talent, sass and tea. Your queens this year will be:

Adriana from Montreal

Beth from Vancouver

Eve 6000 who is a TO queen

Gia Metric hailing from Vancity

Icesis Couture coming from Ottawa

Kendall Gender who is another Vancouver queen

Kimora Amour from Ontario

Océane Aqua-Black from Quebec

Pythia an icon from Montreal

Suki Doll who is also from Montreal

And another Vancouver queen, Synthia Kiss

BUT we cannot forget a fan favourite who is from right here in YYC, Stephanie Prince! Now if you’ve ever seen Steph perform you know that you can expect the unexpected. From coming in hot on a scooter at her shows to wowing all of us in the audience with her on stage outfit transformations you know that Stephanie Prince is one to watch out for.

Make sure you check out all these queens, give them some love and get ready to start your engines on October 14th cause we can’t wait to see who makes it across the finish line!