Canmore Has Its Very First Speakeasy!

I know we’re always looking for cool spots to check out in the city but what about right outside YYC? Canmore has just opened it’s very first speak easy called Bar Déjà Vu. I know a speak easy is something you have to traditionally find on your own so we’re going to keep it that way and just tell you that when you book your reservation the location will be revealed to you as well as the secret password to enter the bar. You can make a reso for up to 6 people but I’d recommend getting it booked sooner than later because this place does book up quick, especially since it’s the only one of its kind in Canmore. Blake Flann is the head chef there and this is an imperative piece of information, friend because what you may not know about Blake is that he is the chef and owner of several other successful restaurants. So trust when I say, you’re gonna want to try his food. He is also a recipient of the Gold Medal Plate Winner which is a national culinary competition. Just by checking out their Instagram you get a really cool vibe from this bar and you can see how immaculate the cocktails and décor are. This is definitely an experience you’ll want to check out and cross off your summer bucket list since it’s coming in HOT here. So what are you waiting for? Bar Déjà vu is your next night out and you can book your reso HERE!