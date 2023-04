Looking for a fun summer job that could potentially turn you into a star? Billy the Kid Season 2 is filming in Calgary and Bragg Creek and is currently casting background actors! They're looking for Men, Women and Children between the ages of 5-85, especially men of military aged men between 18-50 and latinos of all ages.

If you're interested, you're being asked to email a few photos and your info to btkseason2bg@gmail.com.