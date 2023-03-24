CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Danaye Running Out of her House Half Naked

Did you catch the Northern Lights last night?! SO many people in Calgary posted the most glorious photos of the Aurora Borealis on full display.

I noticed the photos popping up on my socials after checking my phone...while I was in the hot tub. Not visible from I South facing backyard, I did what any normal person would do. Hopped out, wrapped myself in a towel, ran through the house dripping wet and out my front door to get a look! Sadly, I was disappointed and did not catch a glimpse AND was half naked in front of my home. Thankfully my Blink Cameras were kind enough to capture the whole thing! HA