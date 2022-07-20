CHARITY SPIN CLASS + PUPPY SNUGGLES!

Calgary Fitness Studio, MOVE, is hosting TWO Spin Classes in collaboration with AARCS (Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society) with proceeds going to the animals!

The double header spin charity ride will be held at MOVE's 17th Ave location with 100% proceeds going to AARCS!



AARCS is a grassroots animal welfare organization based in Alberta. The goal is to help homeless animals in our community and enact societal change, so that we may all witness a Compassionate World for All Animals.



When: Thursday July 22 6:00pm

Sunday July 24 10:00am



Where : 919 17 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2T 0A4



MOST IMPORTANTLY: PUPPIES from AARCS will be attending Sundays 10am class for lots of snuggles!