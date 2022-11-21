CHECK OUT THE 2023 CALGARY STAMPEDE PRINCESS HERE!

CONGRATULATIONS SARAH!

Sarah Lambros from Springbank will represent Calgary at this year's stampede festivities!

Sarah Lambros is from Springbank, Alberta. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Geophysics and Geology and working as a math and science Tutor. Growing up, Sarah was a dedicated Irish dancer, competing up to the international level. She began riding horses as a young girl and has experience in both Western and English disciplines. In her spare time, Sarah enjoys rock climbing, sewing, riding, and various activities in the mountains. Sarah believes that expressing your genuine self will always lead you down the right path and hopes to share this with others during her reign.

Sarah will be taking over for current Stampede Princess, Jenna Peters, as a major representative of the Stampede starting January 1, 2023.

The First Nations crowning ceremony will take place on Nov. 27. For more details on the Stampede Royalty, see www.csroyalty.com.