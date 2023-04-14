Check Out This Giant Calgary Toy and Collectables Show This Weekend!
Do you remember your favourite toy from childhood? Do you still have it? If not, this could be your chance to finally track it down! The Calgary Toy and Collectable Spring Show is happening this weekend at the Edgemont Community Centre. It's super cheap to get in: $3 for Adults or $5 for a family including two adults.
Shop through thousands of Hot Wheels, Barbies, Funko Pops, Lego Collectables and more! What are you going to be searching for?