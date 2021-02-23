Chick-fil-A is Going to Open 20 More Restaurants in Canada in the Next Couple of Years

I have a little feeling that Chick-fil-A is going to be an incredibly common fast food joint over the next 5 years or so. Like, one that we end up looking back on and going… wait, we used to NOT have those in Canada? How did we ever live without them? OR… it’ll go the opposite way like Chipotle did, where we STILL DON’T HAVE ONE IN CALGARY which is totally maddening because it’s so freakin good, but this ain't no blog about Chipotle.

If you have tiktok or any social media channel that is predominantly American, you very likely see things about Chick-fil-A more often than you don’t. It’s a fast food chain in the states (with a couple of Canadian locations) that people talk about quite a bit… like McDonalds, but apparently not quite the same when it comes to quality. It’s a drive thru style kind of joint as well, though.

There has been quite a bit of contorversey and conflict in regard to this restaurant which is why you may read articles that refer to them as a "controversial restaurant" but through the controversy they have decided to open up 20 locations right here in canada, and this is expected to happen over the next few years.

These franchises are apparently set to open up by 2025, which I know, is 3 years away… and they’ll be starting in Ontario. I mean… this is how Chipotle started too… so Calgary may never see one of these chains, but if you're out and about out east and you see one, you won't be surprised!

Chick-fil-A reveals plans to open 20 more restaurants across Canada 🍗 https://t.co/jWAArWIysH pic.twitter.com/LOqRaxhSfk — Daily Hive Calgary (@DailyHiveYYC) February 23, 2021

If you’re like me and you love trying new food, you’re likely just as excited about this expansion as I am!