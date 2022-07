Looking for an inexpensive activity to do with the family? Your BFFs? Your co-workers?

Sharpen your skates and head to 185 Scenic Acres Dr NW Calgary AB T3L1L4 for public skating and pay only $1.00!!

Crowchild Twin Arenas has a flexible monthly schedule to suit almost everyone's busy life.

The only catch is you must pay in exact change, they do not accept credit/debit.