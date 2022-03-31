Chris Rock Makes First Appearance Since The Oscars

Chris Rock made his first appearance since the slap last night. He performed to a sold out crowd in Boston, somewhat addressing the incident at the Oscars. He opened by asking the crowd about their weekend to a roaring laugh. He said that while he is still processing the entire thing, he will have material on it eventually. According to audience members, at one point of the show someone yelled "F*** Will Smith!". Get this ... the base price for tickets was $50, but after the slap, the price on the street went as high as $8,000! That's a pretty high price to pay to hear him not really say a ton about it!

Another update on the whole situation came from The Academy yesterday. They claim that they asked Will Smith to leave following the incident, but that he refused. They say that they are talking about reprecussions for his actions and some say that could include a ban from future consideration or events.

Shawn Mendes is out with new music! Check out the music video for "When You're Gone"! SO. GOOD

The Calgary Stampede marked 100 days until the big party yesterday, unveiling the poster for the event! It was created by 19 year old artist Kane Pendry, who will now receive a $10,000 scholarship for his work! The artwork features an Indigenous

