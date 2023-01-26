Christina Ricci Is Coming To Calgary
You may know her as Marilyn Thornhill from Netflix’s Wednesday, Misty Quigley from Yellowjackets or Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. No matter how you know her, Christina Ricci is coming to CALGARY EXPO and she's ready to meet you. Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/2C3uxIXnPy pic.twitter.com/M3c7ew2z6Y— Calgary Expo (@Calgaryexpo) January 25, 2023
The Expo has announced their next guest! Christina Ricci is coming to Calgary! The original Wednesday Adams will be in town! Can’t wait for this!