City Council Approved Certain Calgary Parks for Alcohol Consumption in Designated Areas

Alberta is taking quite the COVID hit lately!

Though every season has come with its challenges, and the winter was a hard time for a “lockdown” with the cold and the inability to go outside and hangout with your friends, being amidst patio season with a third wave and a ton of closures also has its hardships.

Even though we can see our friends outdoors from a distance (with limits on how many people are allowed to gather) it sometimes can take away from the social experience when you can’t have a few drinks. If you’re shaking your head reading this, maybe I have a problem I need to work on… but either way.

I know a lot of park hangouts happened at the beginning of last summer as bars closed and everyone attempted to find their footing in all of the madness that (at the time) was brand new, but technically, drinking in the park was not allowed, so if you were doing it… you weren’t supposed to! I know this may come as a surprise.

Either way, city council has just approved designated areas in a couple parks in each quadrant of the city to try out alcohol consumption. I mean, obviously these things are always trial and error, and if too many errors come hand in hand with the trials, it won’t ever be a thing – so Calgary, let’s not mess this up, okay?!

I think this is a super cool direction to take, especially with everything going on. It’s obviously widely understood that the state of isolation we’ve been in for a while now has its way of taking a toll on us, and little changes like this, even if they’re temporary, can help us in the long run.

