COFFEE SHOP ON THE 21ST FLOOR!

Mobsquad is the latest in tech space in Calgary.

Whether you're working or your trying to impress a date this is a spot that should be on your to do list.

Seperated into two areas, Mobsquad features a cafe that has a full kitchen, ping pong table, lounge chairs and big booths.

The front cafe is open Monday through Friday from 8AM-6PM.

Every seat is near an outlet so you can power-up and if you are hoping to get a team together they've got a meeting rooms, a library, and a dark room.

Remote software engineers and startups can book space through their website and if you're only interested in the coffee head to the 21st floor od the Edison Building!