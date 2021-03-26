Comery Block Is Taking Over Wurst's Location On 4th

So sad news seems like WURST is closed, Comery Block posted on Instagram that they are taking over the location. Great news for Comery news but sad news about Wurst, many nights spent dancing to Taylor Swift on the picnic benches downstairs. My friends and I also once took part in a card against humanity contest there once. Let’s just say we lost. We didn’t even make it out of the first round. Either way I’ve made many happy memories there and it will be missed! Can’t wait to see what Comery Block does with the space.