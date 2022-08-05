COSTCO TSUU T'INA GAS STATION IS GETTING MORE PUMPS
If you go to the Costco Tsuu T'ina Gas Station, you know how long the line gets.... Great news, it is going to get a little bit better!
Recently I was filling up my vehicle at the pumps at the Tsuu T'ina Costco Gas Station, when I was talking to one of the pump employees! I mentioned how it is always such a long wait, sometimes over half an hour!
The employee informed me that they will be doing construction on the area soo to add 6 more pumps!!! A whole other lane at this location, which is great news!
There is no projected date on the start of construction, or when it will be completed.