Some of the biggest names in country are going to be in Calgary for Country Thunder 2023!

KEITH URBAN

TIM MCGRAW

JON PARDI

MIDLAND

KIP MOORE

CARLY PEARCE

PARMALEE

JO DEE MESSINA

HAILEY WHITTERS

NATE SMITH

JOSH ROSS

SHANE PROFITT

MACKENZIE CARPENTER

More acts to be announced in the coming weeks!

Tickets are available now at Country Thunder.