Crave TV Has Confirmed They Will Be Streaming the ‘Friends’ Reunion on May 27th

Canada is like, the most incredible place to live… most of the time.

I know we’ve had a rough go COVID wise, especially lately, but aside from that when life is normal it’s a seriously cool place to be. Our healthcare is awesome, we’re super clean, we’ve got a ton of places to travel to and some of the most beautiful sights and national parks in the entire world… I mean, Banff is in our back yard. It couldn’t be cooler.

We do miss out on some stuff like all those crazy flavors of chips and candy that you only ever seem to come across when you’re for some reason at a random Walmart across the border. We also do miss out on fun flavors of white claws and certain alcoholic beverages that never make their way over to the great white North.

It's been 17 years, but your Friends are back. Stream the #FriendsReunion on May 27, only on Crave. pic.twitter.com/4HKFvvfYik — Crave (@CraveCanada) May 20, 2021

One thing we are now SURE we won’t have to miss out on, though, is the FRIENDS reunion that we have ever so patiently awaited for what feels like years…. Because it has literally been years since the initial announcement. They made it happen, did the darn thing, and now not only is it ready for our viewing pleasure… it’s announced that it will stream on HBO Max on May 27th – and officially, CRAVE TV right here in Canada will have it for us as well.

There was a lot of concern around whether or not us Canadians would be able to get our mitts on it, pun intended, and we can baby!

OH CANADA… That’s what I always say.