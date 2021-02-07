Dan Levy Hosted SNL Last Night!
Dan Levy's Monologue! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/oUFIljXTQ4— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 7, 2021
Dan Levy hosted SNL last night. It was amazing to see we are all so proud of you Dan. Very amazing to see a Canadian host the show! Eugene Levy even made an appearance. Not only did Dan levy host during the weekend update they also did a parody on the youtuber Twins The New Trend! LOVE THAT! So cool that they gave a spotlight to young creators, this is huge! To know you’ve made a big impact on pop culture is amazing. They are an inspiration to so many people and creators coming up.
TwinsTheNewTrend on Update! pic.twitter.com/xXK8blUF7v— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 7, 2021
Contests
-
Tyler, Danaye & Fuzzy Pay Your BillsEnter for your chance to win $500! It's happening EVERY weekday morning.
-
The Weeknd TicketsListen for The Weeknd on VIRGIN Mornings with Tyler, Danaye & Fuzzy all week for your chance to win FREE tickets!
-
Pick The HitsYou could win $500 EVERY week, just help us Pick The Hits on 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!