Dan Levy hosted SNL last night. It was amazing to see we are all so proud of you Dan. Very amazing to see a Canadian host the show! Eugene Levy even made an appearance. Not only did Dan levy host during the weekend update they also did a parody on the youtuber Twins The New Trend! LOVE THAT! So cool that they gave a spotlight to young creators, this is huge! To know you’ve made a big impact on pop culture is amazing. They are an inspiration to so many people and creators coming up.