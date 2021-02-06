Dan Levy's Mom Made The Best Tweet Before SNL

This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the the summer of ‘96 - just because he was different. Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” @danjlevy ❤️

It’s a big day! Dan Levy is hosting SNL! The tweet his mom put out today is incredible, adorable and will make you tear up. Reading her tweet you can tell how proud she is of Dan. It talks about how he was bullied in summer camp and how now he is hosting one of the biggest television shows ever. This is inspiring. To know when you are knocked down you can get back up and climb to the top of the mountain. Growing up I was also bullied for being a little different. I would go home and cry wondering why other kids didn’t like me. Hearing this story and know that those things never last and you can become anyone you want to be its inspiring. Don’t let anyone tell you who you can’t be or what you can’t do. Chase those dreams and never give up. You will do great things.