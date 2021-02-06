iHeartRadio
Dan Levy's Mom Made The Best Tweet Before SNL

It’s a big day! Dan Levy is hosting SNL! The tweet his mom put out today is incredible, adorable and will make you tear up. Reading her tweet you can tell how proud she is of Dan.  It talks about how he was bullied in summer camp and how now he is hosting one of the biggest television shows ever. This is inspiring. To know when you are knocked down you can get back up and climb to the top of the mountain. Growing up I was also bullied for being a little different. I would go home and cry wondering why other kids didn’t like me. Hearing this story and know that those things never last and you can become anyone you want to be its inspiring. Don’t let anyone tell you who you can’t be or what you can’t do. Chase those dreams and never give up. You will do great things.

