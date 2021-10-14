Danaye Daily Dose for Thursday, October 14th

Squid Game is Netflix’s biggest ever series launch of all time. The show has been seen by 111 million accounts since debuting on September 17th. To put that into context, Bridgerton was viewed by 82 million accounts in that same amount time. The series is number one on Netflix’s Top 10 lists in 94 countries.

*

*

*

Speaking of Netflix, Season Three of “You” debuts tonight! And before it even starts streaming, it’s been announced that there will be Season Four! This is always such comforting news before you dive into a new season of one of your favourites, knowing that it won’t be the last!

Hello, you.



For you, YOU has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon. pic.twitter.com/mIqXwvUDIl — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2021

*

*

*

It’s a really big night for Grey’s Anatomy fans! One of the original cast members of the show will return to the show tonight! Dr. Addison Montgomery returns to Grey Sloan Memorial for the first time since 2012! Kate Walsh, who plays Dr. Montgomery, posted on her social media that she’s so excited to return to the show! Don’t get too excited about this becoming a regular thing, though. According to her IMDB page, she’s only in one episode.

.@KateWalsh makes her epic return to #GreysAnatomy, Thursday at 9/8c on ABC! 😍 Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/GeeeTyExwG — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) October 13, 2021

*

*

*

Today is Adele Day!! For the first time in 6 years, Adele will release a new song called Easy On Me. AHHHHH!! Be listening at 5:00 pm for the iHeartRadio World Premiere! Adele also announced her new album is coming on November 19th and shares that it's about her divorce, as well as the affect it had on her son. She added that she thinks people who are at the end of their rope in relationships may get the inspiration to finally end things after listening to the album!