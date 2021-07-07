Danaye Daily Dose for Wednesday, July 7th

If you’re planning to go to Nashville North tomorrow night or any day during Stampede, you’ll need to show that you’ve been vaccinated with at least one dose over two weeks ago. The music venue announced yesterday that people wanting to get in can show a paper copy, photo on their phone or use their My Health Alberta account. If someone hasn’t been vaccinated and would still like to go, they can take the option of doing a rapid test. And as we heard a couple weeks ago, the line to get in is very different this year and won’t involve people standing around for hour. Instead you’ll check in virtually and will be told when it’s your time to head in!

Polar bears are coming back to the Calgary Zoo! Thanks to an $8.5 million dollar donation from the Taylor Family Foundation along with funding from the province, a new polar bear habitat will be built as part of an update to the Canadian Wilds area of the zoo! The creation of the new area is going to be a BIG one and is also expected to create thousands of jobs and bring a ton of new tourism in when it opens in 2023. And even better than that, it’ll provide a safe place for up to four polar bears in an effort to protect the species from extinction.

It's a big week for Scarlet Johansson. Her new movie Black Widow is out this Thursday night AND it was just revealed that she is having a baby with her husband Colin Jost of SNL! It’ll be Scarlett’s second baby and Colin’s first and according to some sources, she’s actually due right away but has been keeping it super quiet while promoting the new movie! And now they HAVE to include Iggy Izaela’s Black Widow in the movie! “BLACK WIDOW BABY!!!!!” GET IT?!?!?!?