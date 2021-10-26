Danaye's Daily Dose: A Bachelor Nation Engagement has been Called Off

Our new city council is official after the councillors and mayor were sworn in yesterday. Mayor Gondek stuck to her word that she would not participate in the swearing of Councillor Sean Chu. After she swore everyone else in, she sat down with her family in the gallery and a judge performed the ceremony.

WATCH: Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek was sworn in Monday afternoon, making her the first female to lead city council. @CTVJKanygin reports: https://t.co/5weBc3lfre — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) October 26, 2021

You can now download your COVID Vaccine passport QR code directly to your iphone, as opposed to taking a screen shot of it. Users running iOS 15.1, released yesterday, will be able to use the COVID-19 vaccination cards functionality to conveniently add vaccine and test records.

Here’s how Albertans can add their COVID-19 vaccine record to Apple Wallet: https://t.co/JDu2yYio0X — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) October 26, 2021

Alberta now has less than 10,000 active COVID cases for the first time since the end of August and our positivity rate for the weekend was 6%.

Air Canada is hoping to make COVID testing easier for travellers and have introduced a portable test kit that travellers can pack with them and use to re-enter Canada. The self tests meet the federal government’s testing requirements for entry back into Canada. A lot of travellers have had a tough time tracking tests down in other countries.

We offer in partnership with @SwitchHealthCA the industry’s most comprehensive travel testing options, including portable COVID-19 molecular & antigen test kits that can be used remotely, around the world, & meet requirements to enter Canada.



More: https://t.co/sKTurCIDkl pic.twitter.com/6HBV17QfSY — Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 25, 2021

One of the most recent Bachelor Nation engagements has been called off. Bachelorette Katie and Blake Moynes have broken up. They had been posting about how difficult it’s been to be in a long distance relationship with Katie living and San Diego and Blake living in Ontario, and yesterday she posted “It is with love and respect that we It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways.”

A new episode The Bachelorette is on tonight.