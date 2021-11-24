Danaye's Daily Dose: A&W is Launching a Clothing Line

Starting this morning at 8:00 parents can book vaccine appointments for their children ages 5-11. You do have to pre-register for any vaccine in Alberta now, so if you haven’t done that yet, good idea to do so to save yourself time when the queue opens in a couple hours. The first shots in Alberta will be given out Friday morning and the two doses will be given 8 weeks apart. Also, a heads up, if your child got their flu shot in the last couple of weeks, you’re being advised to keep 14 days between the shots.

🚨ABVAX SIGNAL🚨



Booking opens *8AM Weds Nov 24* for 5-11YO vax in AB!



Appointments start Friday Nov 26 at 120 AHS clinics around AB.



Clinics will be open 7 days a week with extended hours.



PRE-REGISTER NOW to make booking easier https://t.co/vfNr4sbp0r #abvax #COVID19AB — VaxHunterAB (@ab_vax) November 23, 2021

If you’re planning to travel in the next while, you’re going to want to update your Proof of Vaccination QR code! The Province has finally signed on to the Canadian Vaccine Passport to use for domestic and international travel. The updated code is available today, head here to grab that.

Alberta's vaccine passport will soon be accepted for international travel https://t.co/Y81kziTlBw — Daily Hive Calgary (@DailyHiveYYC) November 24, 2021

The nominations for music’s biggest award were announced yesterday and a couple Canadians will representing big time. Justin Bieber scored a ton of nominations including being up for Album of the Year for Justice and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Peaches. He also got a nod for Lonely. Drake scored a couple nominations for his latest effort including best rap performance for “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, and best rap album for Certified Lover Boy.

Justin Bieber is nominated 8 times at the 2022 Grammy’s!



Peaches - Best Music Video, R&B Performance, Record of the Year, Song of the Year



Justice - Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year



Anyone - Pop Solo Performance



Lonely - Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) November 23, 2021

A complete list of the 2022 #Grammy nominees. https://t.co/Z6vTeHIlEZ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 23, 2021

In other interesting Grammy nomination news: Jay-Z has become the most nominated artist of all time! With his three nominations for the upcoming Grammy Award, he now has 83 nominations in his career, bringing home 24 awards over the years.

Jay-Z has become the most nominated artist in Grammy history. He had been tied with Quincy Jones for 80 nods, but with this year's ballot, he has a total of 83 nominations. Jay-Z has won 23 Grammys in his career so far. https://t.co/NEBzOFZFaO pic.twitter.com/zmbePC5EzA — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 23, 2021

Would you wear clothes repping one of the biggest fast food chains in Canada? A company called Frankie Collective is launching an A&W clothing line and it legit looks AMAZING. This company salvages old garments and creates something new with them and say they’ve kept 50,000 items of clothing out of the landfill. The pieces were made from A&W overstock and go on sale on December 3rd!