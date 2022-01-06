Danaye's Daily Dose: Calgary Woman Finds Joy in the Cold

This week has been brutal. There's no other way to describe it. Extreme cold warnings blanketing the entire province right as the January blues are setting in, all while the world is burning... or, freezing, I guess. However, one Calgary woman has been tweeting the ways she's finding joy in the cold, and while I'm not about to bundle up and slap on a pair of cross country skis, her positivity is very inspiring!

Cold can be joyful. pic.twitter.com/mHoPPqMHlR — Elizabeth Withey (@lizwithey) December 26, 2021

Cold can be joyful, Act II pic.twitter.com/iNNu5aKWHR — Elizabeth Withey (@lizwithey) January 5, 2022

And check out this incredible igloo that she's made in her backyard! This is absolutely glorious and ALMOST makes me sad that there's plus temperatures in the forecast for early next week that could put it at risk of freezing. ALMOST.

Cold can be joyful, Act III

Who wants to come for a sleepover?#yyc #yycwinter pic.twitter.com/OEVktBXPvl — Elizabeth Withey (@lizwithey) January 5, 2022

PS it’s better after dark ♥️🌈❄️ pic.twitter.com/KUASU0lg5K — Elizabeth Withey (@lizwithey) January 6, 2022

*

*

*

Remember the young kid from Ontario that inspired a hockey team to bring home the W with his super motivational speech? He's called Coach Cal and he actually made his way onto Ellen's show this week, making her cry with a pump up made just for her!

7-year-old Coach Cal gave me a pep talk that literally brought me to tears. pic.twitter.com/DG1TBFU7qF — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 5, 2022

*

*

*

The Weeknd is making this first week of January a little bit more bearable by releasing a brand new album TONIGHT! This is incredible exciting and something we just found out about early this week. Thanks for the nice surprise, Abel! You can tune into Amazon Music on Twitch tonight as it becomes Dawn FM and streams the new album of the same name. The album includes some pretty big collaborations including Lil Wayne, Tyler the Creator and we've now got some context about the one we were all confused about: Jim Carey! Check out this teaser to hear at least a piece of his addition to the album.