Danaye's Daily Dose for April 8th

A scary spike in COVID19 cases yesterday. Over 1300 new cases were reported yesterday, the highest since New Years Eve. While the new restrictions are in place, a bunch of businesses, from gyms to restaurants, say they won’t be following the new rules of closing. Doctors, on the other hand, think the new restrictions don’t go far enough and that our hospitals will soon be over run again.

*

An Alberta Church that has repeatedly denied health orders now has a fence constructed around it. Grace Life Church near Edmonton has been holding full out maskless services there for months. Since last July, AHS received 105 complaints about GraceLife and in all 18 inspections done, found violations. The Pastor of the church was jailed for a bit and is facing charges.

A fence has been erected around the Alberta church whose congregation has met for months in violation of provincial COVID-19 orders. https://t.co/QtKJOfXTAW — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 7, 2021

*

Taylor Swift continues to release more re-recorded songs from her archive and yesterday she released a new song she wrote in 2008 and fans are speculating that the track, called Mr. Perfectly Fine, is about Joe Jonas. Swifties say the lyric, "Mr. 'Looked me in the eye and told me you would never go away' totally relates to Joe, who she dated in that time frame and vented to Ellen about 13 years ago, saying he broke up with her in a 25 second phone call. The best part of this theory? Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner posted her love of the song to her Instagram story, saying it’s not NOT a bop. Not a good day for Joe as it sounds like his teenage years came back to haunt him.

7th April 2021- Sophie Turner woke up and chose violence against her husband Joe Jonas pic.twitter.com/ST0jJ39ncB — Lauren 💛 (@jonasxniall) April 7, 2021

Check out the song here:

Taylor is set to release her updated version of “You Belong to Me” tonight!

*

Ready for the most majestic video of all time? Check out this surfer being joined by dolphins and take this energy into your Thursday.

Dolphins join surfer for amazing ride off Ventura coast

- California - pic.twitter.com/aGpQmpl74j — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) April 7, 2021

*

Okay and now: Ready for the most horrifying video of all time? A komodo dragon on the loose in Thailand wreaking havoc in a grocery store is the most terrifying thing you'll see all day!