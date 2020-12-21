Danaye's Daily Dose for December 21st, 2020

Video of a man being arrested at an Outdoor Rink in Calgary last week went super viral over the weekend. The Calgary Police released a statement saying they were called to the rink for a crowd of 40 people who had gathered, which is against public health measures, and that the man had been asked a number of times to get off of the ice, before refusing to give his identity when being issued a ticket. The incident has divided a lot of people with some saying excess force was used by the officers.

Winter Arrives today! Literally and Weather-wise! Tons of snow on the way and it’s the Winter Solstice. If the skies end up being clear enough, be sure to look to the southwest as Jupiter and Saturn align in a spectacular way for the first time in 400 years to create what many people are calling The Christmas Star!

Skywatchers, you're in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat! Jupiter & Saturn are doing a planetary dance that will result in the Great Conjunction on Dec 21, just after sunset. Find out:



🤩 When and where to look up

📷 How to photograph the conjunction



Visit: https://t.co/SdQSLex2Ex pic.twitter.com/DkaB5XyO9B — NASA (@NASA) December 20, 2020

Ariana Grande is ENGAGED!!! She announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, a luxury realtor. She showed off her rock on social media on Sunday, writing, "Forever n then some." Grande and Gomez have been together since January. According to some jewelry experts, the ring probably cost about $200,000.

The 2 Part Season Finale of the Bachelorette kicks off tonight with Tayshia down to three guys and the prospect of the fantasy suite on the horizon. Looks like some major drama flares up with Tayshia’s dad meets the guys and warns Tayshia she could be making a HUGE mistake.

#TheBachelorette Two-Night Finale Event starts tonight at 8|7c on ABC with the final three... or 😳. pic.twitter.com/SImd067NFp — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 21, 2020

Lizzo surprised her mom in such a beautiful way! She got her a brand new car for Christmas. It's a pretty incredible thing because it wasn't all that long ago that Lizzo and her mom didn't even have a place to live.