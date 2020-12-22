Danaye's Daily Dose for December 22nd, 2020

Whoa snow! We got a ton of it overnight- 25 cms in some areas and 60cms in areas outside of the city. The roads are in ROUGH shape, especially with some of the snow drifts that are piling up out there. YIKES! Be safe.

I am out of words...! WOW!!! We are expecting an additional 5-10 cm of snow which would bring the total closer to 40cm!! #yyc #abstorm 6:35am pic.twitter.com/IyXoxPPADA — Inam Jamil (@yycwx_inam) December 22, 2020

A Calgary judge has shut down a call to have the current public health measures thrown out. A lawsuit was laid against the province by a church in an effort to “save Christmas” with hundreds of people in line to weigh in on the court case virtually, some calling Dr. Hinshaw, evil for putting the restrictions in place.

Calgary Police say they’ve laid five criminal charges following the most recent anti-mask/lockdown protest on the weekend. The assault, obstruction and resisting arrest charges came after things got pushy and shovey at the rally at City Hall. 30 tickets were also handed out to people for health violations. Police say about 500 complaints have come in regarding residential incidents, and also ask people to not call in just to cause trouble for an ex or someone they don’t like.

Messages of love and support are pouring in for Comedian John Mulaney after it was revealed that he has checked into rehab. The Big Mouth and SNL writer checked himself in after struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Many people have praised him for his bravery and addiction specialists urge anyone else struggling through this awful year to reach out for help.

let the news of john mulaney be a reminder to us all that we are going through a collective trauma with this pandemic, and for many of us that’s on top of struggles we were already having. check on your people. asking for help isn’t cowardly, it’s courageous. — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) December 21, 2020

We wish John Mulaney and his family strength during this time. 💛



If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call the U.S. hotline (1-800-662-4357) or visit:https://t.co/YtthEqe7Ss — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) December 21, 2020

John Mulaney Has Checked Into Rehab​ https://t.co/7PrdexkdMs — People (@people) December 21, 2020

The Bachelorette wraps up tonight after (and not just in the words of Chris Harrison) the CRAZIEST season of all time! Doesn't Clare being on the show feel like a lifetime ago? Well, Tayshia's journey to find love finally comes to an end tonight and honestly, I have no idea what's going to happen! After Part One, we know that Tayshia still has THREE men in the game...after one of the guys left and another returned!! AAAHH! Who are you rooting for? Either way, hats off to Tayshia for being one of the sweetest, most endearing Bachelorette's in the history of the show.