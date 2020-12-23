Danaye's Daily Dose for December 23rd, 2020

A couple of new Covid rules were announced by the Alberta government, which could make the holidays a lot less lonely for those that live alone. Those who live by themselves are now allowed to attend ONE holiday event between today and the 28th and a family can have two single people over for an event. Jason Kenney said he hopes this will help Albertans who have been feeling super isolated with their mental health. Just over 1000 new cases were reported, a month low.



Calgarians continue to dig themselves out from the snow following that crazy snowstorm that saw 40 cms of snow in some parts of the city and 60cms in surrounding areas. And just like that, things will start melting today, with a high of plus 1, plus 7 for Christmas Eve and Plus 4 Christmas Day.



We're forecasting a high of 3 tomorrow, but it won't happen until the evening, as a wind shift to the west brings in milder air. #yyc #yycwx #Calgary #Calgaryweather pic.twitter.com/eVpFSB7WUA — CTV - David Spence (@CTVdavidspence) December 23, 2020

One of the things we are allowed to do during this lockdown is go for a skate and one Calgary guy is taking that to the NEXT LEVEL. Elladj Balde used to be a pro figure skater with team Canada and he posted a video on Instagram showing off some SERIOUS skills, including pulling off a backflip on skates.

The most dramatic season of the Bachelorette to date is a wrap and it seems Tayshia has met her guy! Did anyone predict that it would be Zach at the end of all of this?! Like legit, I feel like this one upended a lot of Bachelor Pools. But, they seem super happy together and both of their families seem super supportive, so all the best to them!

And now, for the first time EVER, we have less than two weeks to wait for a new season, with Matt James and his journey to find true love on The Bachelor. Looks like his season is going to be filled with some glorious drama, too!