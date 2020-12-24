Danaye's Daily Dose for December 24th, 2020

The City of Calgary has unveiled ICE BIKES at Bowness Park! These things are SO freaking cool! They are the first of their kind in all of Canada and you can rent them for $12 for half an hour. They sanitize them in between each user and highly recommend wearing a helmet when you’re riding them, so it’s a super safe activity you can do over the holidays! They’ve also built a kilometre long track that they’ve got decked out in Christmas lights, so it’ll be super festive!

Nickelback is giving us a glorious Christmas gift! A parody of their own song Photograph!! It’s a Google Photos commercial and it’s absolutely brilliant! We’ve seen a few parodies of the song over the years, but this one is legit from Nickelback and features shout outs for their Hometown of Hannah, Alberta, as well as references to Chad Kroeger’s “ramen noodle” hair. BRILLIANT!!

2020 has been a SUPER messed up year and while some of us are choosing hide from it all over the holidays, some people have chosen to mark all the craziness with Christmas ornaments front and centre on their trees. These ornaments are priceless! Did you invest in any 2020 ornaments? I purposely went out of my way to avoid anything that referenced the year, which was super tough when it came to find kids’ Christmas pj’s!

My mom dropped off a very 2020 appropriate ornament she made for us. pic.twitter.com/19HRLlGrON — Allison McKenzie (@abeermckenzie) December 18, 2020

A new 2020 holiday ornament was necessary.... pic.twitter.com/cgxIDuPYz5 — Chris Mehl (@ChrisMehl7) December 19, 2020

There’s some pretty great entertainment coming our way on Christmas Day! Wonder Woman 1984 hits theatres and is streaming on Crave, Pixar’s Soul makes its way to Disney+ and Shonda Rhimes makes her Netflix debut with Bridgerton! SO freaking excited for this as people say it’s a cross between Downton Abbey and Gossip Girl, but of course with that special Shonda touch!