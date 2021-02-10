Danaye's Daily Dose for February 10th, 2021

For the first time since early October, the province has recorded less than 200 new daily COVID cases. Dr Hinshaw said that these lower cases and lower testing show how following the health guidelines has helped, but of course urges caution. There are now more than 100 variant cases in the Alberta, but Hinshaw assured that those are still quite rare and just encouraged every to still stay cautious.

More rapid testing will be done through out the province. Three long term care sites will begin asymptomatic testing of its workers starting next week and that will eventually be rolled out to all 36,000 facilities across the province. Asymptomatic rapid testing will also be available to Oilsands workers at the Suncor plant in Fort Mac.

The greatest Zoom fail of all time has been recorded in a virtual courtroom in Texas. Somehow a lawyer managed to turn a cat filter on from his account during a hearing with a judge and another lawyer and he could NOT figure it out. It’s absolutely priceless. The judge tries to guide him through the whole thing and at one point he said his assistant was helping him, but the poor guy was super frustrated and eventually had to reassure everyone that he is indeed, not a cat. The video has gone super viral and the lawyer is taking it all in stride, saying he’s happy to have given everyone a laugh right now.

You won’t be seeing Aunt Jemima products in stores for much longer. Pepsico, the company that owns the brand has announced that going forward, their syrups and pancake mixes will be branded Pearl Milling Company after the company that originally created their mix way back 1889.

Introducing our Beauty of the Week! This gentlemen stepped up when his wife was put on bedrest during her pregnancy. She hadn’t yet gotten her maternity photos done and was super disappointed. SO, he called the photographer, asked if he could stand in for her and had some super glorious photos taken of HIS belly! Sure, they don’t capture the miracle of life growing in a woman’s body, but they definitely capture a man doing whatever it takes to make his wife smile during a stressful time!