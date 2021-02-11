Danaye's Daily Dose for February 11th, 2021

Financial relief is on the way for Front Line Workers. People in industries like health care, education, retail and grocery will be eligible for a $1200 payment if they worked a certain amount of hours since last fall. Applications open Feb 17th and it sounds like employers will have to apply and distribute to their staff. If you want more info on how to apply, click here.

It’s the coldest morning we’ve had so far! -30, -39 with the windchill in Calgary. Even colder outside of the cityAll schools in the Rocky View School Division and the Chinkook’s Edge School Division are closed this morning because of the cold. No buses will be running for those schools! Any student still doing online learning is still expected to log on.

A video of a group of people partying at an Earls in Edmonton has gone super viral. In the ten second clip, about 10 people are shown gathered around a table, most without masks on and zero social distancing. A lot of people on social media are accusing the chain of not having a grasp on health measures that restaurants are supposed to be following to allow for a safe reopening. A rep for Earls says the group was initially seated separately but gathered together for a short time.

Disney Plus has fired one of the main stars of the Mandalorian. Actress Gina Carano was let go from her role following absolutely horrible things she posted to social media. Disney setting a precedent- that if you’re going to post racist and anti-semetic things, you won’t have a job there anymore!

"The Mandalorian's" Gina Carano will not be part of future "Star Wars" projects after Lucasfilm deemed her social media posts "abhorrent and unacceptable."



Gorilla Glue Girl is FREE! Her surgery is complete and her hair is no longer glued down by Gorilla Glue!