Danaye's Daily Dose for February 17th, 2021

We are getting our first look at Emma Stone as Cruelle De Vil in the upcoming Disney movie Cruella! The movie will be out at the end of May! HOW GOOD IS SHE AT BEING EVIL?!?!

*

This is Us gave us ALL the joyful feelings last night as new Pearsons joined the family, but it was a special tribute to a super important man that stole the show. As the family spent the entire episode apart, like so many of us have done over the last year, they all connected through FaceTime. So, the show also took the time to honour and tell the story of the man who invented the technology that makes video calling happen. So cool to get to learn about the man who has helped us to stay in touch and continue to see each other while we can’t do it in person! Read about Nasir Ahmed here:

How This Is Us Honored the Real-Life 'Genius' Who Made It Possible for the Pearsons to Stay Connected amid COVID https://t.co/8oyq8T0pqb — People (@people) February 17, 2021

*

Pokémon has enlisted Post Malone to help them celebrate their 25th anniversary coming up at the end of the month. Posty will be headlining a free virtual concert to help look back on the last 25 years of the cartoon. "I’ve been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome," he said in a statement. Fans will be able to watch the free concert on YouTube, Twitch, and the official site at 5pm on February 27.

Pokémon.

Post Malone.



It’s the concert you never saw coming, Trainers.



Don’t miss your chance to be front row for the Virtual Experience on #PokemonDay!https://t.co/q8YMsliBjI pic.twitter.com/wFTuRfWQFo — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 11, 2021

*

Speaking of 25th Anniversaries, Adam Sandler celebrated Happy Gilmore turning 25 yesterday by doing exactly what Happy would have done: tee’ing off on a golf course! Before doing his three step approach to the ball in what he says was the first time since he shot the movie, he gave a shout out “Shooter McGavin” the movie’s villain.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

Ben Stiller, who had a guest role in the movie as Happy’s Grandmother’s evil caretaker wrote, "That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her “golden years”. 😉"