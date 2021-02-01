Danaye's Daily Dose for February 1st, 2021

Restaurants and Gyms are going to be able to open their doors in one week, with strict health measures in place. Gyms will only be allowed to offer one on one training and some owners are saying that’s not going to be enough to keep them afloat financially.

As for restaurants, they’ll have reduced capacity, will have to get the contact info of at least one person per party, and will be required to close at 11. If you’re planning to head out for a bite, you still have to do so with your household, unless you’re single and then you can go with two other people.

Further reopening plans will depend on hospitalization numbers and case numbers continuing to trend down. We currently have the lowest number of active cases in the province since November with just over 7000.

Check out all the new rules, as well as when you can expect other areas to be relaxed here.

The Super Bowl is this weekend and as much as our parties for the big game will look VERY different, it’ll at least be nice to enjoy a big event with the rest of the world! Word is that The Weeknd is investing BIG TIME into half time performance, with a rumour saying he’s putting in 7 million of his own money in!

2021 Super Bowl: The Weeknd Spent $7M To 'Make This Halftime Show Be What He Envisioned,' Manager Says (via @Fox411) https://t.co/FYSMZ1GXSk — TMZ (@TMZ) February 1, 2021

It’s also supposed to be the longest Half Time Show ever. Amanda Gorman, made famous at the Presidential Inauguration a couple weeks ago will be the first ever poet to perform at the big game.

1/2 Humbled to be the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl! I'm so excited to place poetry at the forefront of the most watched U.S. television broadcast, & to honor 3 heroes of the coronavirus pandemic. Can’t wait for the world to hear their stories! https://t.co/UBLqZhZpTA — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 28, 2021

The commercials are starting to roll out. Check out this Throw Back for Uber Eats, featuring Mike Myers and Dana Carvery back in their roles of Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World.

SNL returned on the weekend for the first time in 2021 and had a LOT to cover since they were on last. It featured skits about the Insurrection and Game Stop Stock Trading. Kate McKinnon opened the show with a segment called “What Still Works?” and basically confirmed that everything is very broken.

A bit of a calamity at the end of the show! Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly fell off the stage!

And now, it's time for "What Still Works?" pic.twitter.com/4yxkD2Tma8 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2021

Derrick Boner stopped by "What Still Works?" to talk stonks. Oh, and Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg stopped by, too. pic.twitter.com/eTY1vVd4IB — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2021

*

Today marks the beginning of Black History Month. There are a few organizations that are holding virtual events over the next month including Film Festivals by Black Canadian Film Makers, A Black Lives Still Matter Panel this weekend and an Inclusivity Check Discussion. @InclusiveCanada on Instagram will also be highlighting a different prominent Black Canadian every day for the month.