Danaye's Daily Dose for February 23rd, 2021

Absolutely WILD weather in Calgary last night, and it seemed to whip up out of nowhere, at least in my neighbourhood of Scenic Acres in the NW. I was chilling, watching the Bachelor and suddenly, there was a blizzard out back!

WHAT IS HAPPENING. There lightning and thunder two seconds after I took this 😳😳😳 #yyc #yycstorm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/dLkJ81Idvp — Danaye Maier (@Danayemaier) February 23, 2021

RIGHT after I took this video, there was a flash of lightning followed by thunder. Don’t think I’ve ever seen that happen in February! CRAZY!

Meteorologist Kevin Stanfield from CTV Morning Live shares with us how exactly a thunderstorm can happen in the middle of winter. Find someone who talks about you the way Kevin talks about weather! HA! SO passionate!

Dr. Hinshaw said it’ll be AT LEAST two weeks before we head to the next stage of reopening. While cases have been trending down, the number of variants is increasing with Alberta having the most UK strain cases per capita in Canada. Hinshaw said they’ll see how the next few days go and will make a decision next Monday on whether to give businesses a weeks notice to reopen.

Decision on whether to move to Phase 2 won’t be made until March 1: Hinshaw @Dave_Dormer #COVID19AB https://t.co/I6KSzkDeLu — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) February 23, 2021

Bachelor Matt has spoken out on the racism scandals that have been happening on the Bachelor over the last couple of weeks. In case you missed it, Rachel KirkConnell, one of the contestants on vying for his heart, has been accused of racist behaviour in her past including attending a Plantation Themed Frat Ball just two years ago, and Chris Harrison has stepped away from the show after defending her. Matt revealed on Instagram that he is just learning of these events in real time, like the rest of us and says he feels the show has a long way to go in regards to racial equality.

Matt James Breaks His Silence on "Heartbreaking" Reality With Rachael Kirkconnell and Chris Harrison https://t.co/zkaf9bmUkV — E! News (@enews) February 23, 2021

This season has also had a lot of bullying and rumour spreading and all of that will be addressed on next week’s Women Tell All episode.