Danaye's Daily Dose for February 24th, 2021

BritneySpears

Starting today, all Albertans over the age of 75 can begin to register for the COVID19 vaccine. There will be 58 vaccination centres set up across the province and the appointment as well as the follow up appointment for the second dose can be made through 811 or Alberta Health Services website. So great that the age groups that COVID has impacted the most are going to be able to get those doses! So excited for my 84 year old grandpa to get his!

 

 

Tiger Woods’ doctors have given an update on his condition following his serious car crash yesterday. He is awake following major surgery on his legs after sustaining open fractures. He now has a metal rod in one of his legs. Police say his car flipped multiple times down an embankment in LA and while it does look like he was speeding, there are no signs of impairment.

 

 

 

 

Celebrities sent their positive vibes to the Golf Star.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Framing Britney Spears will start streaming on Crave this Friday. This is documentary that EVERYONE has been trying to track down in Canada, but has been tough to find because of streaming restrictions. The documentary details the terrible portrayal of Britney throughout her career, her harrassment from the paparazzi and her legal battles over her conservatorship with her dad. 

Today is Pink Shirt Day! A day to wear pink to show we all stand up together against bullying in all it’s forms! So as you’re getting set to choose your outfit for the day, This Wednesday, we definitely wear pink!

 

 

