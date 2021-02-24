Danaye's Daily Dose for February 24th, 2021
Starting today, all Albertans over the age of 75 can begin to register for the COVID19 vaccine. There will be 58 vaccination centres set up across the province and the appointment as well as the follow up appointment for the second dose can be made through 811 or Alberta Health Services website. So great that the age groups that COVID has impacted the most are going to be able to get those doses! So excited for my 84 year old grandpa to get his!
All Albertans age 75 and older — including those who turn 75 this year — can begin booking appointments Wednesday morning through Health Link and an online portal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. @dave_dormer https://t.co/hTyJEhjCYI— CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) February 24, 2021
Tiger Woods’ doctors have given an update on his condition following his serious car crash yesterday. He is awake following major surgery on his legs after sustaining open fractures. He now has a metal rod in one of his legs. Police say his car flipped multiple times down an embankment in LA and while it does look like he was speeding, there are no signs of impairment.
February 24, 2021
This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021
Celebrities sent their positive vibes to the Golf Star.
Love you big brother... but We will get through this @TigerWoods— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 24, 2021
Sending love and prayers to @TigerWoods and his family ❤️— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 24, 2021
Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021
Framing Britney Spears will start streaming on Crave this Friday. This is documentary that EVERYONE has been trying to track down in Canada, but has been tough to find because of streaming restrictions. The documentary details the terrible portrayal of Britney throughout her career, her harrassment from the paparazzi and her legal battles over her conservatorship with her dad.
The unmissable documentary, #FramingBritneySpears arrives Friday, only on @CraveCanada pic.twitter.com/jJGFBb7sZ1— Crave_PR (@Crave_PR) February 23, 2021
Today is Pink Shirt Day! A day to wear pink to show we all stand up together against bullying in all it’s forms! So as you’re getting set to choose your outfit for the day, This Wednesday, we definitely wear pink!
Don't forget to wear your brightest 💕 PINK shirt tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb 24, for #PinkShirtDay! Let's choose kindness and stand against bullying in all forms. pic.twitter.com/ZseYBxTKQO— Calgary Foundation (@CalgFoundation) February 23, 2021
