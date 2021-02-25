Danaye's Daily Dose for February 25th, 2021

Website crashes and phone delays plagued the first day of vaccine appointment making for Alberta seniors. Anyone over the age of 75 can now receive the COVID19 shot, but it was super tough to get through. The province says that they hope to have all the glitches fixed, although an Edmonton Computer Science Wizard seems to have found a way around them. The man tweeted out a code that can help you bypass the crash and gave some decent step by step instructions that seemed to work for a lot of people!

Want to do this for your grandparents and older loved ones?



Go to: https://t.co/xZI1aHqbQB



In Chrome -> View -> Developer -> Developer Tools

Then on the right hand side on the Styles pane.

Click the PLUS + sign, and add some text:



.startHidden {

display: block !important

} pic.twitter.com/n77pZKqBLN — Kory Mathewson (@korymath) February 24, 2021

Thank you thank you thank you after over 6 hours online and over 150 attempts at 811 my friend was able to secure appointments due to your information! — KathyA 🇨🇦 WEAR YOUR DAMN MASK (@GrandmaAber) February 24, 2021

Social media users praised the work of an Edmonton man Wednesday who shared a workaround to a glitch on the province's online vaccine sign up form. https://t.co/ExlCAsSmRn — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) February 25, 2021

*

*

*

The Alberta Government announced a childcare benefit yesterday. If you had kiddos in any kind of childcare or pre-school last year and your household income is under $100,000, you can claim $561 per child starting early next week. The $25 a day childcare pilot program also ends next week, though, so there are critics who say this one time benefit does not make up for that.

The provincial government has announced some new funding for families who've struggled with childcare costs, adding to its list of available benefits aimed at helping Albertans impacted by COVID-19. @CTVMarkVillani https://t.co/Hy3uvArVbJ — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) February 25, 2021

*

*

*

Disney+ has been knocking it out of the park this week, with the addition of their Star subchannel featuring more mature content and now a full length trailer for a show that SO many generations are going to love: The Mighty Ducks Reboot! It starts streaming March 26th.

*

*

*

Post Malone is gearing up for his Pokemon 25th Anniversay Concert streaming on Twitch this weekend and has released a song from the same era that Pokemon debuted in- a cover of Hootie and the Blowish's I only Wanna Be with You.

*

*

*

Megan THEE Stallion is appearing in a new Coach ad and we are getting ALLLL the Regina George vibes from this one! Girl is a legend in her own right.

*

*

*

Have you ever gotten a tattoo that you regret? Well this woman has you BEAT! The poor thing participated in a TikTok Challenge asking about the dumbest tattoo and revealed the saying she got inked that did not age very well.

“Courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask”.

She got it RIGHT before COVID19 was declared a pandemic and was inspired by something her friend said to her about how she never hides her true self. She did not realize the meaning it would hold just less than a year later.