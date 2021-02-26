Danaye's Daily Dose for February 26th, 2021

The UCP released their budget for the next year and no surprise here- there’s a pretty huge deficit on the way for the year- 23 Billion Dollars to be exact. The government has budgeted more cash for health care this year, but says they’ll go back to more conservative spending in that industry when the pandemic is over. More cuts have been made to post secondary funding, with the U of C already saying it’ll mean a ton of layoffs and the cost of tuition going up. More Info here

It's the final weekend of Chinook Blast! This is an awesome festival happening downtown, featuring art and light features along Stephen Ave, in Eu Claire and even branching out to Kensginton. There also Ice Sculptures in Chinatown! Just a ton of cool things to check out in a safe, outdoor atmosphere! Check the info here.

Streaming Britney Spears hits Crave TV TODAY. The documentary follows her rise to fame, the harassment against her by paparazzi and of course everything that lead to her dad getting and still maintaining conservatorship over her.

Justin Timberlake doesn’t look great in the documentary either, as it looks at the way he treated her and talked about her following their break up.

A Billie Eilish Documentary also came out last night. The World’s A Little Blurry is streaming on Apple TV and details the final weeks of recording her massive debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go to the 2020 Grammys, where she won the four main categories. There a lot of home movie footage too with Eilish’s parents and of course her brother Finneas captures some pretty cool moments. Billie’s been a fairly private person, so this is a rare look into her life.

Nick Jonas will host AND perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend! He’s got a new album coming out and a dropped a new song called Spaceman yesterday!

NICK JONAS

THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/glfLH141FI — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 25, 2021

New Bruno Mars is on the way too! WOW! He announced yesterday that he’s formed a project with Anderson Paak called Silk Sonic and the first song will be out one week from today! They’ve recorded an entire album together, the first full album from Bruno in five years.

🚨| Bruno Mars announces he formed a band with Anderson Paak called Silk Sonic, along with an album.



The first single drops next Friday 3/5. pic.twitter.com/t11QAiUGSU — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 26, 2021