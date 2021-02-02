Danaye's Daily Dose for February 2nd, 2021

A shocking revelation in the case of the death of a Calgary Police officer. It’s been revealed that a third person was in the car that struck Sergeant Andrew Harnett on New Years Eve. An image of the passenger in the backseat was captured on Sargeant Harnett’s body camera and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. The two other men in the car have been charged with 1st degree murder.

3rd person sought in connection to death of Calgary police officer: @Dave_Dormer https://t.co/AMJQoDjVtC — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) February 1, 2021

City Council has voted to drop the speed limit in residential areas to 40 km/h. The vote went in favour of lowering the speed limit 10-4, helping us to avoid going to a city wide vote on the issue. Nearly 10,000 crashes happen in residential zones in Calgary every year and it’s hope that the lower speed limit will reduce that and save lives. The change will come into effect May 31st.

Calgary to lower residential speed limit to 40 km/h, council rejects putting question to plebiscite: @CTVJKanygin https://t.co/Ku0TFkG07h — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) February 1, 2021

Dustin Diamond, the actor who played Screech on Saved By the Bell, has passed away at the age of 44. He had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer just last week and died in hospital yesterday. His former co-stars paid tribute to him on Twitter yesterday. Mark-Paul Gossellar aka Zach Morris said he was deeply saddened by the news and would always remember Diamond as a true comedic genius and Mario Lopez reflected on how fragile life can be.

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade. — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) February 1, 2021

Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on... pic.twitter.com/BnxY9XgN5g — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2021

Bachelor Spoiler Alert! THE QUEEN IS GONE! Bachelor Matt did a major culling of the toxic women in the house, getting rid of most of the women responsible for the high intensity drama and bullying. That meant it was time for Victoria to go and she did not go quietly, refusing to give Matt a hug and saying he was not her king, but rather a jester. Anna was also sent packing for spreading rumours about other women in the house. It looks like things continue to get heated next week as two of the women face each other in a confrontation one on one and a former Bachelor contestant from a past season shows up!

UGGGGH IT LOOKS LIKE THIS IS US HAS BEEN PUSHED BACK AGAIN! WHAT. Last week it was listed that a new episode would air tonight, but now that episode is being posted as February 9th. 2 weeks ago the show’s creator tweeted that due to COVID-related production delays the show would be put on hold.

No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight - Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks. But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you'll hang in there with us. Sorry! — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 19, 2021

Today is Groundhog Day! Balzac Billy will be emerging from his hole at 8am this morning to predict if we'll be seing six more weeks of winter. You can stream his prediction here.