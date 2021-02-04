iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for February 4th, 2021

Lizzo

Alberta is introducing an extra long quarantine program for those who have been exposed to the variant COVID strains. Because it’s worried the strain spreads more easily in households, if a person with that variant chooses to isolate at home, instead of a COVID hotel, the family will have to isolate for 24 days.

Yesterday we saw the lowest number of positive COVID cases in the province since October- 259 with a positivity rate of 3.5%.

 

This is TERRIBLE- let your parents and grandparents know about this. A phone scam has popped up telling people in Alberta who are over 75 can book a COVID vaccine appointment for a fee. AHS says they will NEVER ask for payment for an immunization and if you get a call like this, hang up and report it.

 

 

Lizzo released the ultimate body positivity boost on her Instagram yesterday. In the post, she’s massaging her belly and looking at herself in the mirror, and it’s accompanied by the caption “I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises. I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it’s literally ME. I am learning to radically love every part of myself. Even if it means talking to myself every morning. This is your sign to love on yourself today!”

 

 

Wanna see what a diamond implanted on someone’s face looks like? Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is trending on Twitter after a video showed up of him with a HUGE jewel embedded on his forehead, which apparently cost 24 Million Dollars.

 

 

Earlier this week we got the teaser for the Wayne's World Super Bowl commerical for Uber Eats and now we're getting more. WAY MORE. THE FULL AD FEATURES CARDI B!!!!

