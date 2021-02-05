Danaye's Daily Dose for February 5th, 2021

A shooting outside of Forrest Lawn High School yesterday has police looking for three people. It happened just before 2:00 and sent the school into lockdown. No one was injured, but word is that there are bullet holes in the school.

Police investigating after firearm discharged outside Forest Lawn High School Thursday afternoon. #yyc https://t.co/yI4C3My3Xy — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) February 4, 2021

*

A super scary situation for employees at the Sunterra Market in Kensington yesterday. 7 people were sent to hospital with Carbon Monoxide poisoning and three people are in serious condition. Investigators found super high levels of carbon monoxide in the store and say that a poor ventilation for the furnace was the problem.

*

The Weeknd gave a few more details on his Super Bowl Halftime performance that’s going down this Sunday. He promised to keep it a PG performance and leave any blood and gore he’s been using in his recent music videos and swore the keep it a family show for the millions of people who will be tuning in around the world. He also said that there won’t be any guests joining him on stage as that wouldn’t go along with his artistic vision he has for the show. His vision is clearly the priority here as he has invested $7 Million of his own money into the performance.

The Weeknd Promises PG-Rated Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'I'll Do My Best' https://t.co/JKpwknuFbz — TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2021

Oh and there’s a football game happening around all of that! HA! Kansas City takes on Tampa Bay at 4:30 Sunday.

*

A huge week for Canada’s Leading Comedy Family. Eugene and Dan Levy are celebrating 5 Golden Globes Nominations for Schitt’s Creek and another 5 Screen Actors Guild Awards. 10 nominations for the little Canadian comedy, which, if you’re looking for just an absolute feel good binge this freezing cold weekend, it won’t disappoint.

Dan Levy will also host SNL for the very first time tomorrow night!

DANNNNN

PHOEBEEE

SNLLLL THIS WEEKEND! pic.twitter.com/g5xEZrJvF0 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2021

*

Sure sure, Cardi B released a new song today, but how about a song from an unborn baby? Little Luca Yupanqui is about to drop an album that she doesn't even realize she recorded. That's because her parents recorded their daughter's "album" while she was still in mom's belly, using technology that translated her movements into sounds that were sent through a synthesizer. The album, Sounds of The Unborn, drops April 2nd.