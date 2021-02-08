Danaye's Daily Dose for February 8th, 2021

The easing of public health measures will begin today with dine in service being allowed at restaurants again and some fitness activities getting going again, although as far as those go, only one on one training is currently allowed. Some good news for kid’s sports. Over the weekend the province decided to allow practice and training for indoor and outdoor team sports, although games aren’t allowed.

Restrictions on restaurants, gyms will be eased on Monday, and some are preparing, but others say it’s too soon. Stephanie Thomas reports. https://t.co/2zwGge0eiZ — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) February 8, 2021

The re-opening will rely on hospital numbers staying low, with the next phase kicking in if hospitalizations go below 450 AND three weeks from now and of course, new case numbers have to stay low.

The Weeknd ABSOLUTELY slayed it as Half Time performer, navigating through an insane stage set up, and being joined by choirs, orchestras and tons of bandage faced dancers.

Watch the Super Bowl LV live visual album now & relive your favorite moments from the @Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime show w/ @theweeknd, the National Anthem w/ @jsullivanmusic & @ericchurch and America the Beautiful w/ @hermusicx: https://t.co/wb9yMSz3h7 #SBLV pic.twitter.com/1G7mGo4A1w — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021

The other performers totally nailed it as well with Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan dueting the anthem.

HER rocked our socks off with American the Beautiful

Amanda Gorman became the first poet to perform during a Super Bowl broadcast, dedicating an incredible poem to front line workers.

The Weeknd's up close performance of I Can't Feel My Face inspired the greatest memes from social media for the game!

Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T2tleRUbR7 — Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) February 8, 2021

What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI — Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021

4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sdum3jHGui — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021

me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91 — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021

my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH — 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021

what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021

The Commercials were a little bit more scaled back than in past years, but some of them were still pretty great, with stars like Drake, Dany Levy, Terry Crews and more making appearances!

Dan Levy for M&M’s

Terry Crews for Honeycomb

Drake for State Farm

Jason Alexander for Tide

Michael B Jordan for Amazon Alexa

Post Malone for Bud Light

OH YEAH! And there was a football game too! Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

*

If all that entertainment left you wanting more drama, The Bachelor returns tonight! It looks like a past contestant will be showing up and of course there's the one on one showdown between one of the remaining mean girls and a woman calling her out!

*

Have you been following the saga of Gorilla Glue Girl?! She used Gorilla Glue to hold a braid in place THREE WEEKS AGO AND IT'S STILL STUCK! This poor girl! She went to the hospital on the weekend, but no word on if what they gave her helped!