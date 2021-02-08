Danaye's Daily Dose for February 8th, 2021
The easing of public health measures will begin today with dine in service being allowed at restaurants again and some fitness activities getting going again, although as far as those go, only one on one training is currently allowed. Some good news for kid’s sports. Over the weekend the province decided to allow practice and training for indoor and outdoor team sports, although games aren’t allowed.
Restrictions on restaurants, gyms will be eased on Monday, and some are preparing, but others say it’s too soon. Stephanie Thomas reports. https://t.co/2zwGge0eiZ— CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) February 8, 2021
The re-opening will rely on hospital numbers staying low, with the next phase kicking in if hospitalizations go below 450 AND three weeks from now and of course, new case numbers have to stay low.
The Weeknd ABSOLUTELY slayed it as Half Time performer, navigating through an insane stage set up, and being joined by choirs, orchestras and tons of bandage faced dancers.
.@TheWeeknd kicks off the #PepsiHalftime show with Starboy! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/DFAi1LNtNl— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
🔥🔥🔥 @TheWeeknd #PepsiHalftime #SBLV pic.twitter.com/QCFlAPcion— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
BLINDING LIGHTS 🙌 @TheWeeknd #PepsiHalftime #SBLV pic.twitter.com/Qv9yyW8wED— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
Watch the Super Bowl LV live visual album now & relive your favorite moments from the @Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime show w/ @theweeknd, the National Anthem w/ @jsullivanmusic & @ericchurch and America the Beautiful w/ @hermusicx: https://t.co/wb9yMSz3h7 #SBLV pic.twitter.com/1G7mGo4A1w— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
The other performers totally nailed it as well with Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan dueting the anthem.
The land of the free and the home of the brave. #SBLV @nfl https://t.co/Z2bSEv79dX@jsullivanmusic pic.twitter.com/wODLMQtlP1— Eric Church (@ericchurch) February 8, 2021
HER rocked our socks off with American the Beautiful
Super Bowl LV! Watch @hermusicx’s performance of America the Beautiful now: https://t.co/LZ49gNc0c5 @NFL #SBLV pic.twitter.com/b7AuA3aRO2— Roc Nation (@RocNation) February 8, 2021
Amanda Gorman became the first poet to perform during a Super Bowl broadcast, dedicating an incredible poem to front line workers.
What a moment. @TheAmandaGorman #SBLV pic.twitter.com/v8VM9uhPww— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021
The Weeknd's up close performance of I Can't Feel My Face inspired the greatest memes from social media for the game!
Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T2tleRUbR7— Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) February 8, 2021
What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI— Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021
4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sdum3jHGui— Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021
me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021
my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH— 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021
what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021
The Commercials were a little bit more scaled back than in past years, but some of them were still pretty great, with stars like Drake, Dany Levy, Terry Crews and more making appearances!
Dan Levy for M&M’s
Terry Crews for Honeycomb
Drake for State Farm
Jason Alexander for Tide
Michael B Jordan for Amazon Alexa
Post Malone for Bud Light
OH YEAH! And there was a football game too! Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.
THE @BUCCANEERS ARE SUPER BOWL LV CHAMPIONS! #SBLV #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/LmvNzPzlCO— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
If all that entertainment left you wanting more drama, The Bachelor returns tonight! It looks like a past contestant will be showing up and of course there's the one on one showdown between one of the remaining mean girls and a woman calling her out!
Have you been following the saga of Gorilla Glue Girl?! She used Gorilla Glue to hold a braid in place THREE WEEKS AGO AND IT'S STILL STUCK! This poor girl! She went to the hospital on the weekend, but no word on if what they gave her helped!
@im_d_ollady
Stiff where????? Ma hair 🤬🤬♬ original sound - Tessica Brown
@im_d_ollady
Update #gorillaglue #viral #update♬ original sound - 60 second sounds
