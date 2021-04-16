Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, April 16th

As many Calgary students get set to move to online learning on Monday, there are also changes coming to their extracurricular activities- kids sport and recreational activities will outside for the next two weeks. Dr Hinshaw says the goal of changing those activities will be to ensure they continue in a lower risk setting.

*

The Alberta Teachers Association is calling for a rewrite of the recently proposed new curriculum…you know…that one that had students learning about Jason Kenney’s Grandpa in Music Class? The Association says many educators believe the curriculum is “unsound and potentially damaging to student learning”. So far 24 school boards throughout the province have rejected the curriculum, including the CBE, Calgary Catholic and Rocky View Schools.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association is asking the province to stop work on the draft curriculum until a rewrite and review can take place. @CTVSchmidtC https://t.co/wJlit7b4zM — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 15, 2021

*

Keep an eye out for Street Sweeping signs in your community! Starting Monday, the city’s spring sweep gets under way and bylaw is warning that after a year of going soft on handing out fines because of the pandemic, they’ll be ticketing for sure this year. Last year only 8000 tickets were given out for people who didn’t move their cars, while the year before over 36,000 were given!

Potential parking tickets loom as street cleaning set to begin https://t.co/FFHPzTWmrT #yyc — Calgary Herald (@calgaryherald) April 16, 2021

*

Machine Gun Kelly is dipping his toes…and fingers into the beauty industry, literally. He’s launching a brand of unisex nail polish called UN/DN. MGK is seen rocking some pretty amazing nail art in most of his videos and performances and hopes this new line to show that nail polish doesn’t have to be exclusively feminine.

Machine Gun Kelly Tackles Beauty World by Launching Nail Polish Line UN/DN (via @CelebMagTM) https://t.co/PYoiy3TYFi — TMZ (@TMZ) April 16, 2021

*

Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter! She left the social media app back in March saying that it was just taking way too heavy an emotional toll on her. Chrissy has not only been the subject of online bullying, but she's actually even gotten death threats and has had some of the worst rumours imaginable made up about her. But in a couple of tweets this morning she says it feels terrible to silence yourself and that she's choosing to take the good with the bad!