Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, April 23rd

Today is the final day for the walk in immunization clinic at the Telus Convention Centre. People in their 40’s have been showing up big time to get the AstraZeneca shot, with daily capacity being reached just an hour after opening. Albertans hoping to book appointments can head to the AHS website or book through a pharmacy.

The Telus Convention Centre walk-in vaccination site in #YYC is at capacity and is no longer accepting walk-ins today. We encourage people to book an appointment through the AHS online booking tool: https://t.co/E59y9DCRMo or at their local pharmacy. — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) April 21, 2021

*

A scary situation in the Calgary community of Pineridge that lasted 17 years. A man had barricaded himself in his home and gunshots were fired into the street. A Shelter In Place Order was put in effect for other residents on the block, trapping people in their homes for the day and preventing anyone who was out when it started from returning. Police were able to make their way into the home and arrest the man around midnight.

Pineridge Incident Resolved



We are happy to report that one man is now in custody and the incident in Pineridge has been safely resolved. Community residents no longer need to shelter in place and can return home. #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) April 23, 2021

*

NEW MUSIC FRIDAY! This might be one of the most delightful remixes we’ve heard in a while! Check out the collaboration of The Weeknd and Ariana Grande on Save your Tears! The video is also pretty mesmerizing, featuring an animated The Weeknd creating a barbie doll Ariana Grande in a super weird factory. Would any of us actually be surprised if we found out The Weeknd legit had a random sci-fi-y secret lab somewhere?!

*

Anyone else incredibly stoked at the return of Dexter? It infamously had one of the WORST series finales for being one of the greatest shows of all time, and now it’s time for it to get some redemption and for us to find out what the heck Dexter has been up to for 10 years! They released a quick little teaser yesterday. The show is set to star Michael C Hall again (you couldn’t do it without him!) as well as Jamie Chung from Once Upon and Time and Oscar Wahlberg… Mark Wahlberg’s nephew!

*

Hollywood’s Biggest Night is THIS Sunday! After being delayed a few times, The Oscars go down on Sunday. There will be a live audience of celebrities and word is that they will NOT have to wear a mask. However the show’s producers say it will look unlike any Academy Awards we’ve ever seen before…and will be shot to look like a movie? Which makes sense…but how? Mank is nominated for the most Oscars, with Nomadland a favourite to win after they cleaned up at the Golden Globes. Some specific awards to watch for: The Best Actor Category in which Chadwick Boseman is nominated posthumously for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and the Best Supporting Actress Category in which the actress who plays Borat’s Daughter, Maria Bakalova, is nominated against Glen Close, Amanda Seyfreid, Olivia Coleman and Yuj-Jung Youn. Is it possible Borat’s Sequel could be an Oscar winner?! Tune in Sunday to find out!