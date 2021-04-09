Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, April 9th

Starting today, Bars, restaurants and café’s will have to stop allowing indoor dining because of new COVID19 health restrictions. They’ll still be allowed to serve people on patios, and of course delivery and pick up are still great ways you can support your favourite spot through yet another shut down.

Small businesses are soon going to feel the financial hardship of a third pandemic-related closure and Alberta's opposition leader wants the government to do more to help them stay afloat. @CTVMFranklin https://t.co/pL08q2Q6lW — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 8, 2021

Several restaurants, pubs and cafes across rural Alberta plan to keep their doors open for indoor dining this Friday in defiance of public health restrictions. @CTVMarkVillani https://t.co/6Ef0lKHqoj — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 9, 2021

*

The variant of concern that originated in the UK has now taken over as the dominant strain of COVID19 that is spreading in Alberta. Another 1429 new cases were reported yesterday with 717 of them being the B117 strain, which now makes up 45% of all new cases in the province.

Alberta's top doctor says the province has gotten to the point where if someone tests positives, 'assume' it's the variant. https://t.co/X6tinqKhiR — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) April 9, 2021

*

Breaking News from the Royal Family this morning. Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99. He married Queen Elizabeth in 1947 and retired from public life in 2017. He had multiple heart procedures in the last month and has struggled with his health for years.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

*

Taylor Swift has officially released her album Fearless on her terms. She has re-recorded the entire 2008 album, taking back her music she lost the rights to in a nasty dispute. It features 6 previously unreleased songs and of course the new version of You Belong to Me.

*

Doja Cat has released a new song with Sza called Kiss Me More. The video is just…wow, it’s got something for everyone in this new planet they’ve created. INCLUDING one of the super hot newer doctors from Grey’s Anatomy, Alex Landi, who plays Dr. Niko Kim. You can hear it here, but be careful because the lyrics aren’t exactly safe for work!