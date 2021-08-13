iHeartRadio
Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, August 13th

LizzoAndCardi

We’re under another heat warning! It’s expected to be super hot for the entire weekend with highs in the 30’s and the lows not cooling things down too much at night! As much as we’ve seen more than a few of these warnings this summer, you might want to savour this one- looks like things will cool down big time early next week!

As the province recorded 550 new COVID cases yesterday, the highest since mid-May when we were in lockdown, the COVID Cabinet Committee held a meeting. We’re expected to find out if they’ve decided to hold off on suspending testing and isolation rules for the time being at 9:30 this morning when Dr. Hinshaw will hold a press conference. She’ll be joined by the Provincial Education Minister who will give some guidelines on safety measures in Alberta Schools.

Britney Spears Father has agreed to step down as conservator of her estate. Britney has been fighting in court for a few months and fighting privately for YEARS for him to be removed as main conservator and some of the things she’s been deprived of over the years is disturbing. There is still a hearing scheduled for September in which the judge was going to rule on if he should be removed, but it could now be to name a new conservator that Britney feels more comfortable with.

Lizzo has released a new track with Cardi B and it is FIRE. As expected, the video is SUPER fun and Lizzo shoots her shot at Drake in the lyrics! 

Disney has announced the release date for the new Home Alone Spin Off, Home Sweet Home Alone. I don’t know if I’m prepared for this. Home Alone is my ALL. TIME. FAVOURITE. MOVIE. I watch every day for 50 days leading up to Christmas, so I’m having some difficult feelings over this new, McAuley Culkin-less edition. The special will star Ellie Kemper from the Office, Keenan Thompson of SNL AND…DEVIN RATRAY. Aka, Kevin’s older brother Buzz from the original movies. Archie Yates is the name of the actor who will play a kid named Max left home alone.

