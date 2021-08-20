Danaye's Daily Dose for Friday, August 20th

The Calgary Catholic School Board has followed suit with other school boards in the Calgary area and will also make mask wearing mandatory for students K-6. They’ll also be continuing with the symptom screening process and classroom cohorts. Alberta announced 817 new COVID cases yesterday, the most in three months.

Calgary Catholic schools mandate masks as students head back to class https://t.co/04wS9z4csV #yyc #covid19ab — Calgary Sun (@calgarysun) August 20, 2021

The International Women’s Hockey Championship kicks off Calgary today! Team Canada takes on Sweden at 4:00 today! Unfortunately no fans will be allowed in the arena, but we definitely have to cheer our amazing women on! GO CANADA GO!

The IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship is back!



Watch every game LIVE on #TSN, the TSN App & TSN Direct: https://t.co/8NZM1Dy1m1#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/aXf0k6udT3 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) August 15, 2021

Britney Spears is in under investigation for misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home says she struck her. Police went to Britney’s home Monday night after the staff member reported a fight. No one was injured. Britney’s lawyer says that the investigation is “overblown sensational tabloid fodder -- nothing more than a manufactured `he said she said' regarding a cellphone, with no striking and no injury whatsoever.”

Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home alleged the singer struck her, authorities said Thursday. https://t.co/x1RyUQWSsa — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) August 19, 2021

Kylie Jenner is teasing her next business venture. The world's youngest "self-made" billionaire gave us sneak peek at her upcoming “Kylie Swim” line on Instagram, promising followers the collection will be “coming soon”. Once Kylie Swim launches it will join her other self-named brands, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

NEW MUSIC FRIDAY!!!

Check out brand new Shawn Mendes, Summer of Love!

Justin Bieber is joining Skrillex and Toliver

And in case you missed it, Ed Sheeran also released a new song called Visiting Hours yesterday and it 100% bring out all the emotions.